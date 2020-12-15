Clemson stays at No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of ACC title game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - This week, Clemson remained in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Due to schedule changes made by the ACC, Clemson and Notre Dame each played their final regular-season games on December 5. The schedule changes also gave way to Notre Dame being the first team to punch its ticket to the ACC Championship game. The Fighting Irish rolled past Syracuse in its finale 45-21.
Meanwhile, Clemson’s 45-10 win in its season finale secured a return trip to Charlotte for the Tigers’ sixth consecutive ACC title game appearance. Clemson and Notre Dame, who remained No. 2 in this week’s rankings, will face off for the second time this season at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Alabama will take on Florida in Atlanta for the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide, who keeps the top spot in the CFP rankings, turned back Arkansas with a 52-3 victory last week. Alabama (10-0) will take on Florida, who dropped to No. 7 this week after losing to LSU, at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Rounding out the top four is Ohio State. The Buckeyes were scheduled to play Michigan. However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19. Ohio State will play Northwestern for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday at noon.
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Sunday.
