72-year-old Columbia man killed in crash in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A 72-year-old man from Columbia died in a crash in Fairfield County, the coroner’s office confirmed.
It happened Friday around noon on Peach Road, about five miles south of Winnsboro, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a Ford SUV lost control, ran off the road and down an embankment and hit a tree, officials said.
That driver was identified as Phillip Wilson, 72, of Columbia. Crews rushed him to the hospital, but he later died.
He was wearing a seat belt, officials said.
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and SCHP continue to investigate.
