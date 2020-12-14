Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses COVID-19’s impact on schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School districts throughout South Carolina have been keeping a close eye on rising case numbers and adjusting accordingly.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke with WIS to address COVID-19’s impact on schools.
Spearman said that despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the spread inside the schools is around 4 percent. When asked if that data is accurate, Spearman reiterated that students are safe.
RELATED STORIES:
When asked if the superintendent believed districts should make local decisions based on those factors, she said that decision should be made based on the spread in each district and not based on coronavirus spread outside the community.
Spearman said each district is responsible for making sure schools are following DHEC recommendations on cleaning, face masks, and social distancing. And wearing masks is the best tool for preventing spread.
When addressing staffing shortages, the superintendent said she is advocating for teachers to receive their 2 percent pay increase and is working closely with districts to retain teachers.
She also addressed school nurses stating, 73 schools remain short-staffed without a school nurse and 33 only have part-time nurses.
You can watch the full interview below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.