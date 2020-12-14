South Carolina DB Shilo Sanders enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports has learned.
Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He played in four games during his true freshman season and finished his second season in Columbia with 32 tackles in nine games. Shilo’s 32 tackles ranked seventh on the team. He also added a tackle for loss and a pass defended.
Watch for Shilo to land at Jackson State, where his dad is the head coach.
Shilo played for his dad in high school at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he ranked as the No. 665 overall recruit in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He picked South Carolina over Colorado State and also had offers from schools like Florida State and Georgia.
His younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, is currently committed to play for Jackson State as part of Deion’s first recruiting class. Shedeur ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 234 overall player in the 2021 cycle.
For an extended look at how Deion’s first recruiting class is going, check out this article from 247Sports national anaylst Andrew Ivans.
The NCAA introduced the transfer portal on Oct. 15, 2018, providing athletes a path to explore their options. Players do not need to ask permission from their coaching staff in order to transfer. They merely need to request that compliance enter their name. Usually, it takes 24-48 hours for a player to appear following their request. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.
The first portal cycle saw 1,942 FBS players enter in the initial calendar year of its existence, per a source.
