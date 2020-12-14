Richland One will move fully-virtual after Winter Break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One will revert to eLearning when students return from Winter Break in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Monday.
In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said “we have to acknowledge the increases in COVID-19 incidence rates that have occurred in recent weeks.”
Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, the district will return to eLearning to help fight the spread of the virus.
The district hopes to get back to a hybrid schedule, which is how it is operating now, on Tuesday, Jan. 19 -- after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday that Monday.
A district Task Force will come up with indicators that, if met, would delay the return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
The district said it is not going virtual until after Winter Break because officials did not want to make the change without giving parents the time to make necessary adjustments.
However, Witherspoon assured the community that officials will be monitoring COVID-19 case spread during the week.
“This is not an easy decision, but this adjustment allows us to maintain our focus on the safety of our students and staff,” Witherspoon said.
Meal distribution information for early January will be on the district’s website and social media. Read the superintendent’s full letter by clicking or tapping here.
