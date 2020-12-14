RCSD: Two men arrested in connection with attempted murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Napoleon Mills, 33, was taken into custody on December 1 without incident at a hotel on Parklane Road. Mills has been charged with attempted murder, 1st-degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as other weapons and drug charges.
Israel Porter, 21, was taken into custody on December 9 at a home on Percival Road. Porter has been charged with attempted murder, 1st-degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violations.
Both men are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
On October 25, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 10000 block of Wilson Blvd.
Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the upper and lower body. He was taken to an area hospital.
According to witnesses at the scene, the door was kicked in by three men with guns, who asked multiple times where the money was before ransacking the home. One of the victims was dragged outside where he was shot.
RCSD is still searching for the third suspect believed to be involved in this incident. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
