R2 cancels sports, other activities for Dec., will go virtual after Winter Break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School District has announced it will be returning to virtual learning after winter break.
The district will temporarily shift to eLearning for all students from January 4 until January 15, 2021. In-person instruction will resume on January 19, 2021.
Employees have the option to work remotely from January 4 until January 15, 2021. Front offices will be open in order to provide assistance to our parents and students.
All employees will return to working on-site on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
After school childcare programs will remain open from December 15 to December 17 at the middle school level and December 15 to December 18 at the elementary school level.
The district also announced that all after-school activities and sports are canceled beginning Tuesday, December 15 through January 3, 2021.
