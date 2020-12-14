LR5 to return to virtual learning for 3 days after Winter Break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday night, Lexington-Richland School District Five board members voted to move all schools to distance learning after Winter Break.
The motion means all schools will use distance Learning from Jan. 4 to 6. Then the district will reevaluate.
“We’ll look ahead (in January) to see what might Thursday and Friday look like, depending on enough information and the numbers that we have reported throughout our closure,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton explained.
Note that Wednesday, Jan. 6 was already scheduled to be a distance learning day.
This comes just two weeks after the board met for two highly-contentious meetings and ultimately decided to cut back on the days students in grades 7 through 12 were in school.
That moved students in those grades to a hybrid schedule in which they have in-person learning two days a week and distance Learning the others. The board planned to move those grades to four in-person days after Winter Break. But that will not happen right away now.
Students in grades 4K through 6 are attending school in-person four days per week and were set to continue with that plan.
Melton says going to distance learning on the initial days after the holiday will help the district get a better idea of COVID-19 numbers and staffing following the break.
“I would rather be wrong than regret,” Melton said.
Board member Ed White said they may need to start looking at things on a smaller scale.
“If you’re at a school where you’re not wearing a mask and everybody’s quarantining, then maybe you shut down the whole school, but maybe not the whole district,” White said.
The board voted to give the superintendent the power to determine closures on a school-by-school basis if the positivity or quarantine percentage passes 10 percent of a school’s population.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.