SC electors cast ballots for Trump as Electoral College meets Monday to confirm Biden’s win

SC electors cast ballots for Trump as Electoral College meets Monday to confirm Biden’s win
In South Carolina, electors will meet at 11 a.m. to cast their ballots for the winner of the popular vote -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (Source: Joe Gorchow)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 14, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marks the next step in the presidential election -- it is the day electors in all 50 states meet to cast their ballots for either candidate.

In South Carolina, electors will met at 11 a.m. to cast their ballots for the winner of the popular vote -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

SC electors cast ballots

LIVE: South Carolina electors meet to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. READ MORE >> https://bit.ly/3njbXAm Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Monday, December 14, 2020

Trump won the state easily to claim its nine electoral votes.

It is the Electoral College that elects a president. Once the ballots are cast, the results are sent to Congress for confirmation.

Historically, electors largely cast ballots in line with the popular vote in each state.

READ MORE | EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets

Though there is no federal law requiring them to do so, some states have laws, fine or other methods to encourage would-be “faithless electors” to follow the popular vote.

When all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, and Trump is expected to have 232 votes.

WIS plans to speak to some electors in South Carolina about the process. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.