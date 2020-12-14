SC electors cast ballots for Trump as Electoral College meets Monday to confirm Biden’s win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marks the next step in the presidential election -- it is the day electors in all 50 states meet to cast their ballots for either candidate.
In South Carolina, electors will met at 11 a.m. to cast their ballots for the winner of the popular vote -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump won the state easily to claim its nine electoral votes.
It is the Electoral College that elects a president. Once the ballots are cast, the results are sent to Congress for confirmation.
Historically, electors largely cast ballots in line with the popular vote in each state.
Though there is no federal law requiring them to do so, some states have laws, fine or other methods to encourage would-be “faithless electors” to follow the popular vote.
When all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, and Trump is expected to have 232 votes.
WIS plans to speak to some electors in South Carolina about the process. This story will be updated.
