Lexington-Richland 5 school board votes on COVID-19 plan for post winter break return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vote was passed to move to distance learning for January re-entry days following winter break in Lexington-Richland District Five. That motion sets up schools to re-start with distance learning for all levels on January 4th-6th.
“Then we’ll look ahead to see what might Thursday and Friday look like, depending on enough information and the numbers that we have reported throughout our closure,” said district superintendent Dr. Christina Melton.
The district recently moved to a hybrid learning model where grades 7-12 would have in-person learning two days a week, with a plan to move to four in-person days after the winter break.
Students in grades 4K-6 were already attending school in-person four days per week and were set to continue with that plan.
Superintendent Melton says going to distance learning on the initial days after the holiday would help them get a better idea of COVID-19 numbers and staffing following the break.
“I would rather be wrong than regret,” Melton said.
Board member Ed White said they may need to start looking at things on a smaller scale.
“If you’re at a school where you’re not wearing a mask and everybody’s quarantining, then maybe you shut down the whole school, but maybe not the whole district,” White said.
The board voted to give the superintendent the power to determine closures on a school-by-school basis if the positivity or quarantine percentage passes a percent positive rate of 10 percent or higher.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.