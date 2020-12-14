FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Wednesday, expecting a cold rain in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking ahead to our next chance of rain. In fact, Wednesday is an Alert Day for a cold rain in our area.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly and breezy at times. Low will be in the mid 30s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds and isolated showers will increase late Tuesday ahead of more rain into Wednesday.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· An area of low pressure will move up our coast, giving way to a cold rain in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%. Some isolated sleet is possible north. Most areas will see rain though. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.
· High temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s Thursday into the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly and breezy at times. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.
An area of low pressure will track up our coast. This setup will spread a good deal of moisture in our direction, mainly in the form of a cold, steady rain. Rain chances will be highest through your Wednesday morning into the early/mid afternoon. Rain chances are around 70%.
Some isolated sleet could mix in with the rain for some of our far northern communities early Wednesday morning. However, most of the Midlands will see rain since our surface temperatures will remain above freezing. We’ll continue to watch the forecast closely for you.
High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Wednesday.
On Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
More 50s are in your forecast Friday into your weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy and Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Cold Rain (70%). Isolated Sleet Possible North. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.