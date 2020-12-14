CPD: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.
Adam Green, 55, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, and desecration of a human burial ground.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Green stole money from the Lil Cricket on the 2700 block of North Main Street on December 9.
Officials say he threatening to harm a clerk while demanding money from the register. The male and female tackled Green to the ground in an effort to stop him from leaving the store.
During the altercation, the couple was able to grab Green’s ID card. Afterward, Green managed to run away from the scene. Moments later, CPD officers arrived at the store to investigate.
Later that night, CPD officers found Green inside a car at the Flying J Truck Stop on Buckner Road. CPD officers initiated a traffic stop but Green refused to stop and crashed into several tombstones at an adjacent cemetery.
Green is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
