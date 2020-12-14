‘It’s important to arm ourselves’: CMC administers COVID-19 vaccine to first employees

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to information from Conway Medical Center, the hospital received a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Monday.
Hospital staff said it is being stored in a secure location in an ultra-cold storage unit. The first CMC employees received the vaccine Monday afternoon at the facility.
The Director of Cardiology at CMC, Dr. Stephen Brady, was the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital. He encouraged everyone to receive their doses when available.
WATCH first CMC employee receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
“I think it’s important for people to stay off Facebook. I think it’s important for people to look at the science,” Brady said. “I think it’s important for us to get herd immunity, people have to get the vaccination.”
Brady added he wanted to use his vaccination as an opportunity to change any potentially skeptical minds.
“If I can make one more person get the vaccine that was on the edge, that’s what I really want to accomplish,” Brady said.
Another employee to receive the vaccine Monday was Dr. Simone Maybin.
“This is a treatment for a major problem that’s affecting the world, and so I think it’s important to arm ourselves,” Maybin said.
The employees will receive their second dose of the vaccine in 21 days.
A spokesperson with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said they have enrolled 307 provider locations as of Friday. As of Saturday, DHEC anticipated 56 locations will be used for the first week of vaccine allocation and were finalizing additional activation locations.
According to DHEC, nearly 43,000 doses are expected in the state by Wednesday.
Limited doses of the vaccine began arriving at hospitals across the country as the national death toll of COVID-19-related deaths reached over 300,000.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.