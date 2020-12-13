Rowan County deputy dies at hospital days after serious crash along I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County deputy who was involved in a serious wreck along I-85 in Charlotte earlier this week has died, according to the Rowan County Sheriff.
Kara Alsup, 25, died in the hospital Saturday afternoon, just before 12:30 p.m.
Alsup started working at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office in the detention center on June 18, 2020.
Troopers say the incident began around 6:50 am on Wednesday when the deputy’s car was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup then pulled off the the left shoulder to report the crash, and while waiting for troopers to respond, a Chevrolet pick-up truck rear ended her car while she was still inside.
Officials estimate the pick-up truck was traveling at least 55 mph. The driver of the pick-up truck involved was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.
A dump truck was spotted on DOT cameras pulling off the right shoulder and leaving after the second crash.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Chaplain Taylor has been speaking and praying with deputies at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
“Law enforcement officers is a family,” Taylor said. “They stick together. Try to bring comfort to them in a time of need. I meet with them and pray with them, try to minister to the families, encourage them during these times.”
Taylor also heads the Shield A Badge With Prayer program in which citizens and groups in the community commit to pray for the members of the department.
