Rowan County deputy dies at hospital days after serious crash along I-85 in Charlotte

Kara Alsup (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 1:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County deputy who was involved in a serious wreck along I-85 in Charlotte earlier this week has died, according to the Rowan County Sheriff.

Kara Alsup, 25, died in the hospital Saturday afternoon, just before 12:30 p.m.

Alsup started working at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office in the detention center on June 18, 2020.

Troopers say the incident began around 6:50 am on Wednesday when the deputy’s car was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup then pulled off the the left shoulder to report the crash, and while waiting for troopers to respond, a Chevrolet pick-up truck rear ended her car while she was still inside.

Officials estimate the pick-up truck was traveling at least 55 mph. The driver of the pick-up truck involved was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

A dump truck was spotted on DOT cameras pulling off the right shoulder and leaving after the second crash.

Troopers are hoping to speak with the driver of a truck seen on DOT camera following a serious crash
Troopers are hoping to speak with the driver of a truck seen on DOT camera following a serious crash (Source: Department of Transportation)

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Chaplain Taylor has been speaking and praying with deputies at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

“Law enforcement officers is a family,” Taylor said. “They stick together. Try to bring comfort to them in a time of need. I meet with them and pray with them, try to minister to the families, encourage them during these times.”

Taylor also heads the Shield A Badge With Prayer program in which citizens and groups in the community commit to pray for the members of the department.

