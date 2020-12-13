‘It’s worth it’: Trial volunteer encourages Pfizer vaccine despite temporary side effects

“It’s not really a live virus like some vaccines are, it’s really just a particle that then your body responded to,” said Lanning “Your body is reacting to the vaccine. It means that your body is mounting a response to the small particles that were injected. If you were to be exposed to the virus in the future, your body would fight it off. So it’s actually a good thing that your body is having a bit of a fever and reaction to the vaccine.”