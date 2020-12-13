FIRST ALERT - Your workweek will start with heavy rain which may lead to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Skies will clear Sunday, and sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s to near 70.
-First Alert Monday - Heavy rain is expected for the first half of the day
-Monday, rain showers could lead to localized flooding.
-Rain is expected to exit by early afternoon
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A few showers will linger into Sunday afternoon in the northern counties. Clearing is expected for the afternoon.
First Alert Monday, A system will move in from the west and bring heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding to get the day started. The rain will not last all day. Clearing is expected by the early afternoon. Rain totals are expected to stay below a half inch.
After the system clears out there will be another cold snap of the season with lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday.
FORECAST UPDATE
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with temps around 70. Rain arriving at night.
Alert Day Monday: Periods of heavy rain for the morning (70%). Turning breezy and cooler for the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (50%). Highs in the 50s.
