FIRST ALERT - Showers and gusty winds today, cooler Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some rain this morning!
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Day today for heavy rain and gusty winds.
- Heavy rain is expected for this morning.
-A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Monday with winds gusting up to 30mph.
-Rain is expected to exit by early afternoon.
-Cooler Tuesday with low 50s.
-Cold rain showers Wednesday expected with highs in the mid 40s.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
We have some rain this morning and then some gusty winds by the afternoon as a cold front passes through the region. Expect highs to be around 66 at noon today then cool to the low 60s by mid afternoon. Skies will break up and we have some sunshine for the afternoon.
Temperatures cool off to the mid 30s Tuesday morning. High pressure to our north keeps us under the sunshine but highs are below average with temps topping off around 53.
Two low pressure systems will approach Wednesday and will increase our chance of showers to 70%. Expect on and off showers throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid 40s and low temps in the upper 30s. It will be a cold shower, on the dreary side!
We still have some cloud coverage Thursday. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s.
FORECAST UPDATE
Alert Day Today: Periods of heavy rain for the morning. Turning breezy and cooler for the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (70%). Highs in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
