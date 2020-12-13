City of Columbia kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. virtual food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia, Richland School District One, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation has kicked off the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Virtual Food Drive.
The food drive benefits the Harvest Hope Food Bank. It ends on January 18, 2021.
The goal of the food drive is to help fight hunger in the Greater Columbia area. It is held each year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of community service.
To donate, click here.
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.
