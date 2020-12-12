Two dead after SUV collides with Motorcycle in Sumter County

By Drew Aunkst | December 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The driver and passenger of a motorcycle died after being hit by an SUV Saturday morning.

The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 261 near Cle-Nic lane.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was heading north on 261 before attempting to make a turn.

When doing so, the driver failed to yield and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were killed as a result of their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by highway patrol.

