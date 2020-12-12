SCEMD: Relief valve caused loud boom heard, felt across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you feel a tremor Friday night?
Many WIS viewers in the Midlands reported possibly feeling an earthquake under their feet in West Columbia, Cayce, and even in downtown Columbia.
However, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has not reported an earthquake in the area.
Instead, the loud boom that shook the Midlands on Friday came from a fossil plant located on Bush River Road.
SCEMD later confirmed information from the Office of Regulatory Staff that it was a relief valve on a natural gas line near the Saluda Dam.
Dominion Energy also issued the following statement:
According to ORS, the valve activated to prevent a rupture of the gas line.
SCEMD said no residents are in danger. However, crews are in the area working on the line. As they work, residents in the area may smell gas.
SCEMD also confirmed the Saluda Dam at Lake Murray is fine.
