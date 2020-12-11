Student at Airport HS tased by SRO during brawl; family calls for policy changes

“We have thoroughly investigated the incident and reviewed the use of force. We have determined that the use of force by the School Resource Officer (SRO) was both reasonable and necessary after numerous attempts to verbally and physically deescalate the altercation between the students were ignored. It is further determined that the deployment of the Officer’s electronic control device (Taser) was used because of the continued, active resistance of one student, who posed imminent danger both to the many students involved in the altercation itself, as well as the other students, teachers and staff in the area.”