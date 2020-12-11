Shooting at car wash leaves man hurt, RCSD says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An argument outside a car wash in Columbia led to a shooting that left one man hurt, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
It happened Friday around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Decker Boulevard. That’s near the intersection with Percival Road, just north of Interstate 77.
Deputies said two men got into an argument before the shooting.
One of the men was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital, officials said. They did not share his condition.
The suspect ran from the scene but was quickly caught, RCSD said.
Deputies are still investigating what happened.
