Prisma Health Children’s Hospital hosts holiday parade for patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia and its Child Life department hosted this year’s holiday parade for its patients.
As part of the festivities, hospital beds and wagons became floats that made their way through the hospital in an effort to cheer up children in the hospital.
Children also received games, books, and toys that were donated by community partners such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Because of the pandemic, volunteers were not allowed to help and floats were socially distanced to ensure the safety of those involved.
