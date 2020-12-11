Officials: 3-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Bishopville

Officials: 3-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Bishopville
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 11, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department is now investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old injured on Friday.

Authorities said the incident happened off Roland Road at Woodside Apartments around 9 p.m.

BREAKING: A 3-year-old was shot in what Bishopville Police are calling a drive by shooting. Drew Aunkst WIS is there and has the the details on this very active case.

Posted by WIS TV on Friday, December 11, 2020

The child was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention and is expected to be okay.

At this point, there are no suspects in custody and police are working to gather more details about what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.