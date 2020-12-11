Nursing homes sending out messages, consent forms as COVID-19 vaccine nears approval

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Long-term care facilities are telling their residents’ families to get ready.
As a COVID-19 vaccine nears federal approval, facilities across the state are contacting residents and their families about the procedures for receiving the vaccine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted an update on its website on Thursday, laying out how CVS and Walgreens will be administering the vaccine for the homes.
Trish Mozdzierz, the daughter of a South Carolina long-term care resident, said she received an email on Wednesday laying out the procedure for her mother’s facility. She said she will be signing her mother up for her safety.
“Whatever the side effects from the vaccine, they will be less than the side effects than dying from COVID. That’s not a pretty way to go,” she said. “After all of this is said and done, I can’t think of anything more horrible than to go out that way.”
Mozdzierz said she is also hopeful that the vaccinations will bring about eased visitation restrictions to homes.
“I’m trying not to get too excited because I don’t want to get too built up that this is the end because I don’t think it is. I think it’s a step,” she said.
Sisters Cynthia Pierce and Lorie Harris said they’ve also been contacted by their mother’s facility. That update laid out how CVS could be operating a vaccination clinic onsite as early as December.
They said their family has a split opinion on whether to get their mother vaccinated or wait over concerns of side effects.
“We’re determined to not let this virus separate us as family. It can do that. It can put up walls and all, and we’re not going to do that. It’s caused too much other pain,” Harris said.
They echoed Mozdzierz’s desire to see restrictions on homes lifted and said they know getting themselves and their mother vaccinated could speed the process.
“If they get immunized, and the staff gets immunized, and we’ve been immunized, why do we have to continue to wait?” Pierce said.
As of Dec. 11, DHEC has tallied 1,588 deaths among long term care residents and 26 among staff.
