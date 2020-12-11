My Take: As COVID-19 resurges in SC, here’s how you can help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The surge of new COVID-19 cases in the United States continues with no end in sight.
The virus is breaking infection records and forcing some state leaders to reinstate lockdown measures.
However, South Carolina is not on the list and a recent White House report paints a grim picture as cases rise in the state.
South Carolina is in the red zone for cases, and also has the 24th highest positivity rate in the country at 10.1%.
At the time of this recording, the Palmetto State has over 1,200 people in the hospital with COVID. Sadly, more than 4,000 people have died from the virus here in South Carolina.
State officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control fear the number could rise. They predict 3,000 more people in South Carolina could die by April from COVID-19 if changes are not made.
And to highlight the seriousness of the virus in the Midlands, in just two weeks, Lexington County saw a little over 1,300 cases. Richland County saw over 1,800 cases.
The future looks very promising finally on vaccines. This week, we learned South Carolina will begin receiving 200,000 to 300,000 vaccine doses this month, but state officials warn the vaccine is not an immediate fix.
You can help fight the virus threatening our lives. Please remember to wear a mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, and get tested.
Tests are free and are readily available for all of us.
That’s My Take, what’s yours?
