Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Trey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Trey! He is a 3-month-old kitten diagnosed with Cerebellar Hypoplasia. This is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. He is wobbly and it is quite adorable.
Trey’s condition causes him to have a slight twitch in his head and body movements. These movements can be amplified when he is excited.
This condition does not affect his lifespan at all and does not mean that he will have any other medical problems due to having CH. He loves to be held and cuddled after a good, long play.
Trey is a “Priority Pet” so he comes with a special lowered adoption fee that still includes his up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, deworming, and neuter. He has even been started on monthly flea and heartworm preventatives.
Kitten adoption fees are $50 off now through the end of December.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
