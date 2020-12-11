FIRST ALERT: Looking ahead to warmer weather, then an Alert Day on Monday for heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather! We’re also tracking our next best chance of rain into Monday. Some of that rain will be heavy.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. It will be chilly, with lows in the mid 40s.
· We’re tracking warmer weather in your forecast. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for your weekend.
· Slight chance of a shower Saturday night (20-30%).
· Rain is in your forecast Sunday night into Monday. That’s why Monday is an Alert Day.
· Let’s be weather aware Monday. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy, especially during your Monday morning commute and possibly toward lunchtime. Rain chances are around 70%, then we’ll see gradual clearing skies.
· Cooler weather moves in for Monday through most of next week. · Wednesday brings a 50% chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds in the area. Some areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
We’ll start your Saturday with areas of patchy fog. Then, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be a little breezy at times. Later that night, a few showers could mix in as a cold front moves through the area (20-30% chance).
For Sunday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few early morning showers are possible (20%). Highs will be in the upper 60s. Then, late that night, an area of low pressure will move into the area, giving way to rain overnight into Monday.
In fact, Monday is an Alert Day. We’re giving you a heads up about some heavy rain we’re expecting for your Monday morning, especially during your morning commute. Rain could also be heavy around lunchtime Monday.
Some localized flooding is not out of the question. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain chances are around 70%. Some areas could see one half inch of rain up to an inch. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Gradual clearing is expected by afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. More showers are expecting Wednesday (50% chance).
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Patchy Fog Late. Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Late Night Showers (20-30%). Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain (70%). Then, gradual clearing by evening. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.