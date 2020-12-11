First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend with a good chance of rain Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for warmer weather! We’re also tracking our next chance of rain, which could be heavy at times.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking warmer weather in your forecast. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s today and into your weekend.
· We’ll see dry weather for today. Expect a few showers Sunday morning as a weak cold front moves through.
· A showers are in your forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning. That’s why Monday is an Alert Day.
· Let’s be weather aware Monday. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy, especially during the Monday morning and afternoon commute. Be careful. Rain chances are around 70%, then we’ll see gradual clearing skies overnight.
· Cooler weather moves in for Monday through most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is going to be gorgeous! Expect highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure to our east will keep us mild and warm. There’s a large ridge in the jet stream keeping us clear throughout the day.
Expect a few more clouds tonight as moisture increases from the south. Morning lows Saturday are in the mid 40s. Highs reach 70 with partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front will bring a 50% chance of showers in the early morning hours Sunday. Only around 0.05-0.1″ is expected from these showers. We then dry up into the afternoon and have some sunshine. Highs are near 71.
A strong low pressure center will move out of the Gulf and into the Carolinas Monday. It now looks like the heaviest of rain begins in the morning and lasts throughout the afternoon. Chances of rain have gone up too. Up to 70%. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 50s. This low will push a cold front that cools us off for the rest of the week.
Tuesday is dry with a weak high pressure system clearing us up. Expect lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies.
Chance of rain is 40% for Wednesday as a low pressure system off our coast brings enough uplift for clouds and the rain chance. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs near 70.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Chance of Early Morning Showers (50%), clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain Possible (70%). Then, gradual clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
