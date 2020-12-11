Cardinal Newman goes virtual until January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a rare move for a private school in South Carolina, Cardinal Newman High School has decided to move learning fully virtual for the remainder of the fall semester.
The decision came after two staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19, a letter from the school to parents said.
Through contact tracing, the school determined several students and other staff members would need to quarantine.
After that discovery, and with the virus spread picking up across the state, school officials decided to go virtual until Friday, Dec. 18 -- which is the final day of the quarter.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread, we are entering a time of heightened risk for our community,” Principal Robert Loia wrote in the letter. “In an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Cardinal Newman students, staff, and families, I have sought and received approval from the Diocese of Charleston Catholic Schools’ Office to move to a virtual learning environment.”
All athletic events and practices, as well as co-curricular activities, are canceled through that time.
“The health and safety of our school community is a top priority. We need your help,” Loia added. “I have appreciated all the great communication efforts of our families. Please continue to monitor your children for symptoms.”
Loia ended his letter asking for prayers for those suffering from COVID-19, as well as for their caretakers.
