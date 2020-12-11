Arrested Development to headline Famously Hot New Year

Arrested Development to headline Famously Hot New Year
Arrested Development will headline this year's Famously Hot New Year celebration (Source: Arrested Development)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 11, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:24 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year’s Famously Hot New Year will be headlined by the hip-hop group Arrested Development.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform virtually to cap a night filled with performances.

The virtual celebration will also have a special appearance by Hootie & The Blowfish along with past Famously Hot New Year performers including Sister Hazel.

The celebration will take place on December 31 starting at 10:30 p.m. and will last until 12:15 a.m.

This year’s celebration will support the Harvest Hope Food Bank by raising monetary and non-perishable donations.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.