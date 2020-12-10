WWII veteran honored ahead of 100th birthday

His church hopes the public will send “100 cards for 100 years.”

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 8:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who will soon turn 100 years old was honored at the State House on Thursday morning.

World War II veteran O’Neil Derrick will be 100 this Christmas Day.

To celebrate, he was honored in the chambers of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Derrick received a House Resolution to honor his birthday and years of service to his state and country.

Derrick was born and raised in Chapin. He was drafted into the Army in 1942 and deployed to Europe in 1944.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and is also one of only nine South Carolina military members still living who survived the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

“This has been a wonderful, wonderful day and it’s been a very enjoyable day and I feel honored to be a part of it,” Derrick said.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Derricks don’t have any immediate birthday celebrations planned, but they hope they can do so in the near future.

His church reached out to WIS hoping the public will help make the day extra special for Derrick.

Ascension Lutheran Church is hoping for “100 cards for 100 years.” They ask the public to send the cards to the church at the following address:

Mr. O’Neil Derrick, c/o Ascension Lutheran Church, 827 Wildwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29203

