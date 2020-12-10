TIME unveils shortlist for ‘Person of the Year’

TIME has unveiled its finalists for its "Person of the Year" for 2020. (Source: AP/CNN)
By NBC News | December 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:45 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) – The shortlist for TIME’s “Person of the Year” for 2020 was unveiled Thursday morning on NBC’s Today Show.

TIME’s editor-in-chief Ed Felsenthal revealed the four finalists. They are:

  • President-elect Joe Biden
  • President Donald Trump
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci and frontline health workers
  • The movement for racial justice

“This is the hardest year I’ve been involved in … really challenging year to make this call,” Felsenthal said.

The Person of the Year will be announced Thursday night during a broadcast special on NBC at 10 p.m.

