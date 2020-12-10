Sumter man charged with using knife to steal money paid for towing service

Sumter man charged with using knife to steal money paid for towing service
Henry Milliner (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:08 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County have arrested and charged a 59-year-old man with armed robbery.

Officials said Henry Milliner took cash from a man while he was armed with a knife on Whitehall Drive on December 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, Milliner originally gave money to the man to tow a vehicle. However, he demanded the man back because he was not satisfied with the service he received.

Milliner was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.