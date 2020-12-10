Sumter man charged with using knife to steal money paid for towing service

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County have arrested and charged a 59-year-old man with armed robbery.
Officials said Henry Milliner took cash from a man while he was armed with a knife on Whitehall Drive on December 3.
According to the sheriff’s office, Milliner originally gave money to the man to tow a vehicle. However, he demanded the man back because he was not satisfied with the service he received.
Milliner was taken into custody on Wednesday.
