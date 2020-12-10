Officials: Man choked woman with metal rod during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old Kershaw man has been arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence following an incident on December 2.
Rashad Stover used a metal rod of a lamp to choke a woman during an argument, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said there were three children in the home during the altercation.
Stover was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center following his arrest on December 3.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.