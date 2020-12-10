Men’s basketball game between George Washington, South Carolina canceled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another men’s basketball game has now been canceled because of COVID-19.
On Thursday, team officials announced the game between George Washington and South Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made after the team received results from Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 testing. The team also remains in a required quarantine period following positive COVID-19 test results discovered within the team on Tuesday.
This is the second game this week to be canceled. Previously, the Gamecocks were scheduled to take on Wofford in their home opener on Thursday.
South Carolina is slated to face Clemson at home on December 19.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.