Vice President Pence visits SC to learn about COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Greenville, South Carolina on Thursday to join a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pence was joined by Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials to discuss progress on the vaccine and how South Carolina plans to distribute it once its approved by the FDA.
“It is historic. It is nothing short of a medical miracle,” said Pence. “The truth is, developing and manufacturing a vaccine can take up to 8 to 12 years, and we are literally on track because of extraordinary leadership at every level.”
South Carolina will receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses of the vaccine as soon as they are approved by the FDA.
“Pfizer will ship directly to through FedEx, and we will use McKesson to marry their product up with the vaccination kits that Operation Warp Speed has procured and assembled, over 100 million assembled already,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar.
South Carolina’s distribution plan prioritizes health care workers and staff and residents of assisted living facilities.
“Over 40 percent of our fatalities are coming from the nursing homes,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
While the vaccine has been developed and manufactured in record time, Pence says it’s safe.
“It’s important for people to understand that we’ve cut no corners in the development of these vaccines,” he explained. We have cut red tape.”
The vice president and state leaders acknowledge not everyone will be able to get vaccinated right away.
“We’re calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back,” noted DHEC doctor, Brannon Traxler.
But McMaster says when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19, he supports fewer restrictions and more advice. He did ask South Carolinians to continue wearing their masks and social distancing this holiday season.
Pence says he knows there’s pain being felt around the country, as Wednesday saw the highest daily death count from the virus yet. But he believes hope is on the way.
“You see cases rising, but you need to be assured, we’ve never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today,” he explained. “People deserve to know we are just a few short days away from what I believe will be the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic in America.”
Prisma Health announced Thursday they’ve already determined which staff members are most at risk, and as soon as the vaccine is available, they say they will be getting the shot into people’s arms here at their Greenville facility and at Prisma Health Richland.
Secretary Azar told the panel based on South Carolina’s distribution plan, he anticipates every South Carolinian will be able to get the vaccine, if they choose, by April or May.
