KershawHealth not allowing visitors at facilities due to COVID-19

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, KershawHealth has now implemented a zero-visitor policy.
The protocol was implemented on Wednesday to keep patients, providers, employees, and members of the community safe.
The policy applies to the hospital campus, physician practices, and outpatient facilities.
However, officials with KershawHealth said there may be some exceptions for pediatric patients, obstetric patients, and patients receiving end-of-life care.
