KershawHealth not allowing visitors at facilities due to COVID-19

KershawHealth not allowing visitors at facilities due to COVID-19
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 8:11 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, KershawHealth has now implemented a zero-visitor policy.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

The protocol was implemented on Wednesday to keep patients, providers, employees, and members of the community safe.

The policy applies to the hospital campus, physician practices, and outpatient facilities.

However, officials with KershawHealth said there may be some exceptions for pediatric patients, obstetric patients, and patients receiving end-of-life care.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.