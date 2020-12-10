Former LCSD deputy charged with assaulting suspect during arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy who was fired from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in July now faces criminal charges.
Matthew Fields, 37, is accused of assaulting a suspect during an arrest on July 2. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Fields on Thursday when he turned himself in to police.
Agents say Fields punched a suspect in the face while he was arresting the person.
The sheriff said he immediately began the process to terminate Fields when he heard what happened, and asked SLED to investigate.
“In this case, the system worked,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The processes we have in place to hold deputies accountable when it comes to their encounters with the public brought his behavior to the forefront and we took immediate action.”
Koon said Fields was fired July 13. At the time, he was a senior deputy and K-9 handler.
Fields faces a third-degree assault and battery charge. He was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center but has since been released.
Seth Rose, who is Fields’ attorney, gave the following statement to WIS:
“This is a miscarriage of Justice and every law enforcement officer around the State should be deeply concerned about what’s taken place here.
“Matthew Fields is a law enforcement veteran and former Marine that has fought for our country. The alleged victim has an extensive criminal history including guns and violent criminal convictions.
“While attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a Federal gun charge the alleged victim took off running and resisted arrest when officers caught up to him. Not knowing if the alleged victim, who is known to be armed and dangerous, had a gun in his waistband or whether there were other unknown individuals in the wood-line laying in wait to do harm to the officers, Matthew used reasonable force in the form of one punch during the struggle to apprehend the suspect in an effort to potentially save his and his fellow officers lives.
“Additionally, the alleged victim, like Matthew, is a white male meaning there is no racial component to this case. Matthew is innocent and not only should he have not been charged (sic).
“I’m shocked that this has occurred and quite frankly it’s not right. As we speak this alleged victim is in Federal Custody for a gun charge.
“we (sic) will vigorously defend Matthew in Court.”
