‘Excited about it’: Midlands frontline healthcare workers look forward to receiving COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frontline healthcare workers in our state are patiently awaiting the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.
This week, state health officials announced the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive sometime in December.
“The promise of the vaccine gives us great hope,” said State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
The CDC has released a list of priority groups who will be among the first to receive the vaccine -- first in line are healthcare workers who on a daily basis to fight the battle with COVID-19 and are at a high risk for contracting the virus.
“We are actually excited about it. For most infectious diseases, to get on top of this, a vaccine is a major game-changer there,” said Prisma Health Midlands COVID-19 Instant Commander Dr. Steve Shelton. “Our goal is to create some immunity and that’s the quickest way we can do that in our community. We have a lot of healthcare workers who are working hard and it’s an opportunity to make them much safer.”
Even with the added protection provided by a vaccine, Shelton believes a level of caution will remain in the medical community.
“There will be more of a comfort level knowing that they have an increased level of protection, but we are not going to drop our guard,” added Shelton. “We will still maintain our protection. We are still going to maintain our proper PPE and all those isolation standards that we normally use with all the patients as we are still learning.”
Frontline healthcare workers are only the first group in what medical experts are calling a long process.
“This is not a quick thing. This is going to take months to get to that point, but it does create that life at the end of the tunnel for this crisis,” said Shelton.
State health officials say there will be an estimated allotment of 200,000 to 300,000 doses in the first delivery.
