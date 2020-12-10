Deputies arrest Sumter woman accused of attacking another woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 35-year-old Sumter woman has been arrested for attacking a woman on December 4 on Broad Street.
Authorities with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Angela Whitehead hit a woman in the face with an unknown object. She also punched the woman in the face several times.
Details regarding what led to the incident were not released. However, the victim was taken to a medical facility to receive treatment for her injuries.
Whitehead has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.
