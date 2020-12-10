Columbia woman missing since Feb. 2019 found dead, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified remains found in a wooded area of Columbia as a woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago.
The body of Aeron Young, who was 56 years old when she disappeared in Feb. 2019, was found Sunday, Dec. 6, the coroner said.
Officials said a person using a metal detector in a wooded area in the 500 block of South Gregg Street came across Young’s remains. Her body was found about 40 to 50 yards from the road, officials said.
The area where she was found is extremely close to where she was last seen, which was her home on Oceola Street in Columbia.
Oceola Street and Gregg Street intersect in the block where her body was discovered.
Her cause of death is not yet known, but officials said there is no indication of foul play.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified her “tentatively,” a news release said. Columbia Police Department officers and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
