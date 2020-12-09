WIS parterning with Red Cross to host blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross and WIS-TV are hosting a blood drive.
Eligible blood donors are encouraged to roll up their sleeves on Thursday, Dec. 17 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
There are five Midlands locations to donate:
- First Baptist Church Columbia, 1410 Sumter St. (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Jamil Shrine Temple, 206 Jamil Rd.
- Village at Sandhill – Flight Fit N Fun, 741 Fashion Dr.
- Lexington Urgent Care, 811 West Main St.
- USC Arts Building – Banquet Hall, 190 Miller Rd.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive. Donors are also encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code WIS, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-722-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.