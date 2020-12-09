R1 superintendent says district is monitoring COVID-19 case numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday night, the Richland One School District board held a meeting where Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon gave an update on the district’s response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, and in schools across the Midlands.
“We are aware of the numbers, we continue to look at that,” Witherspoon said. “I want to thank our teachers.”
The South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC) updated the dashboard of cases in schools across the state on Tuesday.
It shows that 22 schools out of the 51 in Richland One have had at least one positive case, either among staff or students, since the semester began.
The district is currently operating in a hybrid model where students attend half of the week in person and half of the week virtually.
One board member called on the superintendent to continue to give parents a choice when it comes to in-person or virtual learning. Another board member stressed the importance of making sure staff and students are safe, and asked for more data from the district on the number of cases at schools.
“I have concerns as an individual board member, as a parent, and as a member of the community,” board member Cheryl Harris said.
Witherspoon tried to assure them the district is taking every precaution, pointing to their decision to quarantine the entire A.C. Flora High School football team after one member of the team’s coaching staff tested positive.
“We’ve got to look at these numbers, and we’ve got to make decisions,” Harris said. “I know its not my decision to make, but we’ve got to make decisions in the best interest and the safety of all involved.”
Witherspoon says he plans to hold a Q & A later this week to answer questions that parents or others in the district might have regarding the COVID-19 response and schedule planning for when students return from Christmas break in January.
