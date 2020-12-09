Sumter Co. deputies seek missing 31-year-old woman

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 1:11 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-ear-old Bianca Isom.

She was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center around 10 a.m. on November 11.

Isom is 5-foot-1 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Isom was seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. She was carrying a green and black bookbag.

If you have seen her, please call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

You may also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

