Sumter Co. deputies seek missing 31-year-old woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-ear-old Bianca Isom.
She was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center around 10 a.m. on November 11.
Isom is 5-foot-1 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Isom was seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. She was carrying a green and black bookbag.
If you have seen her, please call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
