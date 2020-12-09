SC governor announces COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to state this month

“What we need to do now is determine that we’re going to follow those best practices and keep the spread of this virus down: wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, washing your hands routinely, being courteous to others, courteous to your family members, courteous to visitors, courteous to your customers,” McMaster said. “Go outside, get fresh air, keep your windows open, but follow those rules that have been stated so often that we’ve all memorized them by now.”