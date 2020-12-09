FIRST ALERT- Warming up today and rain chance Monday

Sunny with much warmer temps here this afternoon. There’s a chance of some showers on Sunday and rain Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-60s Return for today and Friday with sunshine.
-Rain chances 30/50% for Sunday/Monday.
-Cooling off into the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:
We are much warmer this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be sunny as a ridge of high pressure holds over the region. High pressure is just to our south.
The high moves east and funnels in a southern flow Friday. This warms us up further. Morning lows are in the upper 30s Friday morning and highs reach the upper 60s. Same goes for Saturday, with the southern flow expect partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 60s.
A cold front is approaching Saturday night and increases our chances of rain to 30%. Expect a few more clouds Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the upper 60s.
Another low forms in the Gulf and this low moves north and east bringing a 50% chance of rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Around a quarter of an inch to a half inch is possible. Expect the rain to end by the afternoon and temperatures to drop into the 50s.
Tuesday is sunny with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday as our next low arrives bringing a 50% chance of showers.
FORECAST UPDATE
Today: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance of scattered showers.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. 50% chance of some morning rain.
Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
