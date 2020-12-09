Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Gupta: “If you got the natural infection for COVID-19, you likely did develop antibodies and that gives you protection. The issue right now, we don’t know how long that sort of protection lasts. It could last a long time, but it may not, and we’re seeing evidence of reinfection. So, that’s one reason that you should probably get the vaccine anyway. The second reason is that the vaccine is sort of designed, especially with the two-shot vaccines to prime the immune system and then boost it. Hopefully, the type of immunity that you get, lasts longer and is stronger from the vaccine than natural infection. We don’t know that for sure, but that could be the case.”