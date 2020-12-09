City of Camden extends ordinance requiring face coverings

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden City Council has voted to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings.
The ordinance will require anyone working, living, visiting, or doing business within Camden’s city limits to wear a face covering. The face coverings should be worn inside any building open to the public, while waiting to enter any building which is open to the public, while interacting with others in outdoor public spaces, engaging in business activities, or while in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining six feet of distance between others is not permissible.
The exceptions for the ordinance include the following:
- children younger than 8 years old
- individuals with medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a Face Covering
- individuals who are hearing impaired, or who are communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see mouth function is essential to communication
- individuals, while working, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to such individual related to their work, as dictated by local, state or federal regulations or applicable workforce guidelines
- individuals receiving or obtaining medical service or treatment involving the mouth or nose wherein temporary removal of a face covering is necessary to perform the service or treatment.
Anyone who fails to comply with the emergency ordinance will be fined up to $25.
The ordinance will now remain in effect through February 6, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.