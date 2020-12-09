Burglary suspect sought in Kershaw County

This suspect is sought in connection with a burglary that happened at a gas station on Wednesday morning. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 1:00 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the burglary happened at the Wrightway BP Station located on Highway 34 near the Fairfield County line.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat with black pants and black shoes.

If you can help identify this suspect or have any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.

